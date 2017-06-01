Latest Rumored WWE Royal Rumble Matches (Possible Spoilers)

As of this writing, only four matches are confirmed for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event. Those matches include A.J. Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE Title, Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, Charlotte vs. Bayley for the Women’s Title and the 30-man Royal Rumble Battle Royal match.

Other current WWE Title programs that may or may not take place on the show include Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Rich Swann vs. Neville, Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch and Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz. Ambrose defeated Miz on January 3rd in Jacksonville to win the Intercontinental Title, and also could include Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks.

The Rumble is scheduled to be a four hour plus show, so a majority of the matches listed about will most-likely be added.