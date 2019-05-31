Latest Speculation About WWE Stars Possibly Joining AEW

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently discussed WWE stars possibly jumping to AEW if given the opportunity:

“I think what we’ve seen a lot lately is the exposing of the idea that everyone’s happy there [in WWE] which they’re not. That it’s a great happy family and it’s not. They’re more caring than they were in another generation. They’re more talent-friendly than they were in another generation partially because right now they have to be.”

“You see these guys and some guys they just throw the big money at and they’re gonna stay because they’re still motivated by the big money or the uncertainty of the outside world of the mentality that if you’re not in that world and you go to the other world it doesn’t count.”

“Then you’ve got a lot of people who grew up with the idea that WWE wasn’t the be all and end all and if they’re not happy — and there are a lot of guys that want to stay there, but you know there’s a lot of guys that wanna leave as well.”