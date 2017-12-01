Latest Stephanie McMahon Workout Clip, Xavier Woods Thanks Fans For Milestone (Video), Birthdays
– Xavier Woods posted the following video to thank fans for 900,000 subscribers to the “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel, which was launched on March 18th, 2015:
– Today would have been the 55th birthday for women’s wrestling legend Luna Vachon and the 49th birthday of ECW Original Big Dick Dudley. Luna passed away on August 27th, 2010 due to a drug overdose. Dudley passed away on May 16, 2002 due to kidney failure.
– Below is Stephanie McMahon’s latest “Midnight Workout” video with Triple H and Joe DeFranco of DeFranco’s Gym:
#MidnightWorkout w/ @defrancosgym & @tripleh 2 rounds of this DB complex finisher post workout – woke up in New Orleans, participated in Press Conference to announce #WrestleMania 34 coming back to the Superdome, got home in time to visit my grandmother and put the kids to bed #NoExcuses #StrongerThanYesterday #2017Goals