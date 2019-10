AEW President Tony Khan announced the following regarding AEW Dynamite’s television status in the United Kingdom:

As I’d promised last week, we’ve been working with our friends at @ITV on scheduling to get free same day access to our weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite for our amazing UK fans via ITV Hub and a sooner free to air replay on ITV4. Thank you for your patience, here’s the great news: https://t.co/uotOIGMHBs

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) 2 October 2019