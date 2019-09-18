Latest Update On AEW On TNT, AEW Tournament Bracket

– Xfinity’s television lineup now refers to AEW on TNT’s show as All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite going up against the Wild Card game! pic.twitter.com/uzZuv3EAL9
— Michael (@mikeVSphilly) September 18, 2019
– AEW announced the tag team title tournament bracket:
The #AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament begins on Wednesday, October 9th in Boston. Here is the complete bracket as seen on Road to @AEWonTNT Episode #3 pic.twitter.com/aA72ns4eDV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 18, 2019