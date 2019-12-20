Latest Update On Cain Velasquez – WWE, News On Plans For The Revival

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Cain Velasquez’s next date with WWE is the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV. While it’s unknown what his role will be, Brock Lesnar will also be on the show and there have been rumors about Velasquez and Lesnar having another match against each other. Velasquez recently promoted ticket sales for Wrestlemania 36:

I’m pumped for #WrestleMania week in Tampa, Florida! Join us with tickets to all shows. Use presale code CAINWWE and get your tickets now! https://t.co/2qMF0jas1S pic.twitter.com/bD7u42GfFZ — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) 12 December 2019

– Dave Meltzer is reporting that with The Revival’s contracts set to expire in a few months, the current booking plan is to turn them into comedy characters. Meltzer noted the following:

“There are mixed feelings on this for obvious reasons and it still may get shot down, but the deal where Wilder tripped and fell during the ring entrance was supposed to be the start of it.”