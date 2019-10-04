Latest Update On Edge’s WWE Status, Big SmackDown Expectations

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Edge recently got a significant offer to stay with WWE after negotiating with both WWE and AEW. Meltzer noted that “while it is not confirmed that he will wrestle again, the idea of him wrestling again has definitely been talked about very privately, although we’re not sure if he can get clearance.” Edge was only recently cleared to do the spear again but people within WWE creative are under the impression that he will never be cleared to wrestle again.

– Dave Meltzer is reporting that with The Rock being announced for the Friday Night Smackdown premiere on FOX, there are people in the industry that are expecting the show to draw 4.5 or more million viewers. Meltzer added that for last year’s opening Friday night of the season, the time slot that Friday Night Smackdown is in drew 6 million viewers.