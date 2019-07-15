Latest Update On Harper And WWE, Backstage Reaction To Evolve Show

– Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com noted the following about Luke Harper’s status with WWE:

”We have heard rumblings that Luke Harper would be at this week’s TV tapings. So are they putting Harper and Rowan back together? I don’t know, but you never know…”

Harper recently requested his release from WWE television and hasn’t appeared on television since April 4th. Harper’s contract was set to expire in November but ended up being extended for six months due to injury.

– Regarding WWE airing Evolve’s 10-year anniversary special on the WWE Network, PWI noted the following:

”The internal word we have heard thus far is that WWE was very happy with the EVOLVE special.”

There was an incident where Evolve uploaded a clip from the event to YouTube and it got pulled by WWE but that appears to have been a mistake.