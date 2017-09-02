Latest Update On Hulk Hogan Returning To WWE

Hulk Hogan hasn’t been a part of WWE for almost two years, but rumors of a return are beginning to run wild.

In case you forgot, WWE terminated its contract with Hogan on July 24, 2015, stating that they are “committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds.” The termination coincided with the publication by the National Enquirer and Radar Online of an anti-black rant made by Hogan on his controversial leaked sex tape in which he is heard expressing disgust with the notion of his daughter with any black man, referenced by repeated use of a racial slur. Hogan also admitted to being “a racist, to a point.”

Well, that appears to be water under the bridge now. Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer has long expected Hogan to return to WWE one day and recently gave an indication as to when that might happen.

Meltzer was asked earlier this week on Twitter if there were any updates on Hogan returning to WWE, to which he replied simply with: “Expect it sooner than later.”

Expect it sooner than later https://t.co/98AAq8GNSg — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 6, 2017

Meltzer then said on Thursday that he expects Hogan to make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

I would expect Hogan https://t.co/wGZtkTmzBi — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 9, 2017

For what it’s worth, Irish bookmaker Paddy Power is offering favorable odds on Hogan appearing at the event on April 2, 2017.

According to the site, “Hogan has been away from the WWE since 2015, but the company has been making frequent references to Hulk and many are perceiving the mentions as the foreshadowing of a huge return.”