Latest Update On Jeff Jarrett’s TNA Impact Wrestling Status

As previously reported, Jeff Jarrett returned to Impact Wrestling and there was speculation that he would be brought on as an advisory and/or consultant role, but that may have changed.

PWInsider is reporting that Jarrett may actually replace John “Big” Gaburick as the new Executive Producer for Impact Wrestling. Right now we are unable to confirm if a deal between Jarrett and Anthem has been set in place, but the company is expected to appoint someone new to run things.

It’s worth noting that Gaburick recently restructured his deal with Impact, so it’s very unlikely that he would be leaving the company. Jarrett has also stated publicly that he plans to continue to work on GFW outside of his Impact Wrestling obligations.