Latest Update on Kane Running for Office In Tennessee

Kane recently spoke with WCYB in Tennessee and confirmed that he is running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. When he’s not working for WWE, Glenn Jacobs also runs Jacobs Insurance Associates in Halls, KY. He recently filed paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission to appoint a political treasurer, Brian Carl. The future WWE Hall of Famer is running as a Republican.

Kane says if he runs and wins, he will focus on attracting jobs and businesses to the area. He commented on he and wife Crystal living in the area:

“Knox County is a great place and we’re so happy and feel so blessed to live here. I want to do my part going forward.”

Kane and his wife have lived in East Tennessee since 1995.

The election doesn’t begin until May 1st, 2018 but all candidates must file a nominating petition, which is due in November for the county election cycle. Current Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is term-limited but Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas has made it clear he plans to run for Mayor and Democrat Tracy Clough is also running.