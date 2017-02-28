Latest Update On Kurt Angle Returning To WWE Television

Kurt Angle will headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he will likely wrestle for the company as well.

“The plan right now is that Angle will be doing at least some wrestling in WWE,” Dave Meltzer wrote two weeks ago. “He would have to pass a physical, and obviously at best it would be very limited.”

To add to this, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting today that Angle is expected to back as a character on Raw the night after WrestleMania 33. Johnson says he will likely replace Mick Foley as the General Manager of Raw.

As seen on Raw the past few weeks, WWE has been teasing tension between Foley and Stephanie McMahon. WWE set this angle in motion because Foley will have to take time off from the road soon to recover from hip replacement surgery, and therefore leave his position as Raw General Manager.

Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 31, 2017, two nights before WrestleMania 33.

Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two nights before WrestleMania 33.