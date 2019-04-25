Latest Update On Luke Harper’s WWE Status, The Vikings Name Changed Again?

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the belief is that WWE is not going to granted Luke Harper his release at this time. WWE has reportedly added six months to his contract “because they’ve said that his contract term that was to end in November, has been added to because it was frozen due to his time off for wrist surgery.” The belief is that Harper’s contract won’t expire until just before next year’s Wrestlemania and the idea is to prevent talent from going public about being unhappy.

– In the latest WWE fan survey that was sent out, the Viking Raiders were referred to as the Viking Warriors.