Latest Update On NXT’s Television Future

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com noted the following about NXT’s TV future:

“There’s a pitch for the series to be moved to Wednesdays on the USA Network starting this October, with the idea NXT would be graduate into a live two-hour series from Full Sail University in Florida. The idea would be for the series to start in that form on 10/2, which of course is the same date that All Elite Wrestling launches its own weekly series on TNT.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also commented on the NXT to USA Network rumor:

“WWE fans are more familiar with watching USA than FS1 so that is another thing that leads the USA Network’s favor. Do they go live every week do they go live every other week? Both have been discussed, but there will be a live component for sure.”

“Do they continue with another hour on the WWE Network which would mean three hours of NXT a week which is starting to stretch and will burn things out or do they drop the WWE Network and the WWE Network subscribers are going to be unhappy. What do they do about international? Because this is coming up.”