Latest Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For WWE SummerSlam

As previously noted, there is talk that WWE won’t be doing a planned Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match at Summerslam.
WrestleVotes noted that WWE could end up adding Reigns vs. Buddy Murphy to the card at the last minute:
There were discussions last night about adding Roman Reigns vs Buddy Murphy to the SummerSlam card after the angle that went down on SmackDown. Source said it wasn’t decided either way yesterday, but it remains a possibility as we get closer to the show this weekend.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 7, 2019