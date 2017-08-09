Latest Update On Ronda Rousey -WWE, AJ Styles Reveals His Dream Opponent For WrestleMania 34

– According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, MMA superstar Ronda Rousey is looking to start training to wrestle for WWE in the near future. Rousey has reportedly been referred to Brian Kendrick by WWE to help her learn the in-ring basics. There is talk that the Mae Young Classic angle with the WWE and MMA Four Horsewomen will eventually lead to Rousey having a match.

– During a Q&A at Wizard World Columbus, AJ Styles revealed who he wants to face at Wrestlemania 34:

“I’m picking Shinsuke. Sorry, that’s nothing on Finn Balor. The reason why I say this is because at WrestleMania, it’s not going to happen with Finn Balor and I. Why? Because he’s on RAW. Shinsuke’s my best chance getting into that Main Event picture at Wrestlemania, that’s why he wins the championship. I hope he wins it so I can get in there and wrestle him at WrestleMania. I think it’s great that Shinsuke is getting an opportunity to be… I don’t know if it’s going to be main event but I think it’s cool that it’s going to be one of them. This guy has paid his dues, he’s been in Japan for a long time and he’s so charismatic in everything he does. I’m looking forward to the match just like everyone else.”