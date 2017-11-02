Latest Update On Rumored AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon Match For WWE WrestleMania 33

In regards to the rumored AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon match for WrestleMania 33, Madison Square Garden’s official website is now advertising “special appearances” by AJ Styles and Shane McMahon, which could indicate a confrontation between the two will take place.

Here is the official card for WWE’s MSG live event on Sunday, March 12th.

– John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE World championship

– Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal title

– Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. Miz for the Intercontinental championship

– Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

– American Alpha vs. The Usos for the SmackDown tag titles

– Apollo Crews vs. Dolph Ziggler

– Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Naomi & Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Carmella & Natalya

– Rhyno, Heath Slater & Kalisto vs. Breezango & Curt Hawkins

…and special appearances by AJ Styles and Shane McMahon

*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*