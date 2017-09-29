Latest Update On Samoa Joe’s Injury and Return To WWE

Samoa Joe recently did an interview with SkySports.com and commented on his current injury:

“The recovery’s going really well but I’ve only been able to perform at about 80 per cent capacity since joining NXT.”

Joe continued, “Back then I had no chance to take time off because of the WWE opportunity, before I was just treating the knee problem with ice and elevation at home.”

Joe said he’s doing better and is hoping to be back for WWE’s UK tour in November. “Now it’s the best I’ve ever felt, it really is. I also needed nasal surgery as I’ve broken my nose about eight times in my career so I was only breathing at around 60 per cent. You have no idea how invigorating it is now.”