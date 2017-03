Seth Rollins’ status for WWE WrestleMania 33 is still up in the air despite Rollins doing a physical angle on this week’s RAW with Triple H, according to ProWrestlingSheet.com.

Rollins has reportedly been cleared to do physical work but with restrictions, meaning he still hasn’t been cleared to do a full-length match.

You can check out footage of Rollins’ angle with Triple H on RAW below: