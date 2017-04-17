shelton-benjamin

Latest Update On Shelton Benjamin and WWE

Published On 04/17/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Now that he is recovered from injury, Shelton Benjamin has several indy wrestling dates lined up through June. Regarding his status with WWE, Benjamin wrote on Twitter that he never actually signed a WWE contract due to his injury and is currently a free agent.

