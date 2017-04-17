Latest Update On Shelton Benjamin and WWE

Now that he is recovered from injury, Shelton Benjamin has several indy wrestling dates lined up through June. Regarding his status with WWE, Benjamin wrote on Twitter that he never actually signed a WWE contract due to his injury and is currently a free agent.

@MFSteveHere @TheSonOfMuta @JoyOfBearding Let me clear this up now. I am not signed to @WWE. I never signed due to injury. While that could change, as of 4-16-2017 I am a free agent — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 16, 2017