Latest Update On The Hardy Boyz Possibly Returning To WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Hardys’ contracts with TNA Wrestling are expiring this week.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the Hardys possibly returning to WWE is “certainly in the ballgame if not likely.” As of a week ago, the Hardys were telling people that they can’t commit to indy dates after April 30th. One factor that could influence the Hardys’ decision is Jeff Jarrett’s new regime and how the new people in creative feel about the Broken Hardys gimmick. The next set of TNA tapings begin on Thursday and Matt Hardy played up on the rumors with the following tweet: