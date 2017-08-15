Latest Update On The Status Of The GFW World Title

With GFW stripping Alberto El Patron of the World Title, the company is now teasing a major announcement for this Thursday’s edition of Impact Wrestling:

We have just learned that this Thursday, LIVE on IMPACT Presented by GFW, at Destination X, Bruce Prichard will make a Championship Announcement that will rock GFW and IMPACT to it’s very core.

IMPACTWrestling.Com has reached out to Bruce for comment and Bruce informed us he will not say anything about this until he is in Orlando LIVE at Destination X.

Don’t miss IMPACT this week to find out what Bruce Prichard will have to say about the future of the World Title.