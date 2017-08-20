Latest Update On The Undertaker In New York, Possible Major WWE SummerSlam Spoiler

As previously reported, a fan recently spotted The Undertaker on a plane flight heading to New York.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that, as far as he knows, Undertaker is in town and could possibly appear on the PPV to cost Roman Reigns the Universal Title. Meltzer speculated that if Undertaker costs Reigns, it will set up a match for Survivor Series.

With that being said, Undertaker could simply be in town to do promotional work/shoot videos for WWE.

A wrestling fan from Austin, Texas who often travels to WWE pay-per-view events snapped a photo of The Undertaker (who also lives in Austin) on his flight to New York City — SummerSlam is being held nearby in Brooklyn.

Me and Undertaker always seem to board the same flight whenever going to NYC, no bs pic.twitter.com/Byo49p0jiW — Jesse Mr GQ Cantu (@Mr_GQ_Cantu) August 18, 2017

Here are two more photos of The Undertaker arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport (and with Michelle McCool).

The Undertaker last appeared at WrestleMania 33. After losing to Roman Reigns, it was strongly implied that it was his last match.