Latest Update On The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 35 Status

Will The Undertaker appear at WrestleMania 35?

WWE’s biggest show of the year is about a week away and there’s been no solid word on an appearance by “The Deadman.”

As far as we know, WWE had no plans in place for The Undertaker as recently as a few days ago. While it’s possible that he could make a surprise appearance, a match seems to be out of the question at this point.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker will be in action soon as he is scheduled to appear at WWE’s upcoming show in Saudi Arabia on May 3. He’s pretty much working the show due to “the ridiculous money involved.”

While WrestleMania is promoted as the biggest show of the year, the shows in Saudi Arabia are WWE’s most profitable events by a wide margin.