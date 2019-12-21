Latest Update On The Viral Dark Order Video From AEW Dynamite

The viral video of a Dark Order member throwing missed punches on AEW Dynamite now has well over a million views.

Indy wrestler Arik Cannon claimed to be the guy under the mask but was called out for lying by Monster Factory wrestling school owner Danny Cage:

“Not sure why you did this. I did some digging because I thought it was cool to step up. Come to find out that you weren’t there. Not trying to blow up your spot. I’m just hot because I began contacting people to give you props. But alas. Wasnt you. So just delete & move on.”