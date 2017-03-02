Latest Update On Tye Dillinger’s WWE Status

As seen at the WWE Royal Rumble event, Tye Dillinger came out as the 10th entrant in the main event 30-Man Battle Royal match.

During his entrance almost all of the NXT talents backstage came out to watch it, which as you seen on television got a huge reactions from the fans. When he got dumped from the match, he got more boos than just about any other elimination in the match.

It’s being said that his entry into the match didn’t represent a main roster call up. The company only had him apart as the match to satisfy the fans in attendance, and didn’t want a negative reaction. He is expected to continue to work on NXT television until the company feels it’s the right time to bring him up.