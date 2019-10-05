Latest Update On Tyson Fury – WWE, FOX Comments On Viewership

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Alex McCarthy provided an update regarding when Tyson Fury will be doing a match with WWE. According to McCarthy, FOX is working with Fury to help promote Fury’s next fight against Deontay Wilder in early 2020:

– FOX Sports commented on the viewership for Friday Night Smackdown with the following graphic:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR