In an update on the Vince McMahon – Kevin Owens segment from last week’s WWE SmackDown Live, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the company is internally claiming that there was no blade involved and the blood was not planned.

The claim is that McMahon bled hard-way in similar fashion to the blood in Brock Lesnar matches.

There was allegedly no discussion prior to the angle about McMahon bleeding and the cameras getting a close-up of the bleeding was merely a coincidence.