Latest Update On Young Bucks and WWE’s Offer To Cody Rhodes

– Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks confirmed on Twitter that the team will not be part of the upcoming ROH/NJPW event during Wrestlemania 35 weekend:

We will not be there, but I encourage everyone to still go. It’s a historic night for wrestling. https://t.co/kPVEjtTqIa — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) December 20, 2018

– Wrestling reporter Brad Shepard has disputed Dave Meltzer’s report that members of The Elite including Cody Rhodes were offered seven-figure contracts from WWE:

“How ironic this comes out after my recent report. As I was told, Dave is either doing him a favor by boosting the number or is being given bad information. ‘Nobody is offering Rhodes millions of dollars.'”