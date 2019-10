WWE could possibly be bringing back Steve Austin’s podcast to the WWE Network, WrestleVotes is reporting:

Hearing WWE is planning on bringing back the Stone Cold Podcast to the WWE Network in the near future. Show is scheduled to have a brand new name, but same concept – Austin interviewing top stars. I’m told it should launch within the first quarter of 2020, if not sooner.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 23, 2019