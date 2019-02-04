Latest Updates On Paige, R-Truth and Nia Jax

– Paige is scheduled to be in attendance for the RAW and Smackdown tapings this week, PWInsider.com is reporting. With her movie Fighting with My Family scheduled to premiere next week, it’s believed that she will appear on television to promote it.

– As previously noted, Jerry Lawler had stated on his podcast that there was “real heat” from R-Truth towards Nia Jax for hurting him during the Royal Rumble PPV.

Nia has since posted photos of herself with R-Truth backstage to show that there was no heat: