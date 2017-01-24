Latest Vignette For Emma’s Return As Emmalina, Lana On Getting In The Ring, Fans On RAW Returns

– Below is the latest vignette for Emma’s return to WWE TV as Emmalina. The first vignette for Emma’s return aired on October 3rd, 2016. No word yet on when she will actually return.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which return on this week’s RAW was the most shocking – Big Show, Brock Lesnar or The Undertaker. As of this writing, 67% voted for Taker’s return while 27% went with Big Show.

– After Titus O’Neil flubbed and indicated that Lana would be wrestling in the eight-man match on last night’s RAW, Lana took to Twitter and told her fans that she will be crushing bodies one day. We’ve noted how Lana has been working recent WWE NXT live events.