Latest WrestleMania 33 Stage Construction Images and Videos – WWE Building A Roller Coaster

Published On 03/26/2017

With one week to go before WrestleMania 33 takes place at Florida’s Orlando Citrus Bowl, WWE has been feverishly building the stage for the big show. Each year, WWE tries to bigger and grander than the year before, and it seems as though this year is no exception.

Twitter account @TheWrestleScoop has been posting photos and videos of the stage construction so far and he was told by one of the construction workers that a roller coaster is being built for the show, which is being promoted by WWE as “The Ultimate Thrill Ride.”

