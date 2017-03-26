Latest WrestleMania 33 Stage Construction Images and Videos – WWE Building A Roller Coaster

With one week to go before WrestleMania 33 takes place at Florida’s Orlando Citrus Bowl, WWE has been feverishly building the stage for the big show. Each year, WWE tries to bigger and grander than the year before, and it seems as though this year is no exception.

Twitter account @TheWrestleScoop has been posting photos and videos of the stage construction so far and he was told by one of the construction workers that a roller coaster is being built for the show, which is being promoted by WWE as “The Ultimate Thrill Ride.”

I can't wait to see the finished product next Sunday. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/f9HFrR8uDS — Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 26, 2017

Report: One of the construction workers working on the WrestleMania stage have confirmed it IS a roller coaster. — Lex (@TheWrestleScoop) March 26, 2017