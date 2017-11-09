Latest WWE 360 Video, ESPN Director On The Undertaker, Chris Jericho’s Birthday

– Above is the latest WWE 360 video, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance at Campo Pequeno for the WWE live event in Lisbon, Portugal this week.

– Former WWE referee Nick Patrick turns 58 years old today while Chris Jericho turns 47.

– Director Rory Karpf wrote the following on what it was like working with The Undertaker for ESPN’s “30 For 30” special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair: