Latest WWE Contract News, Reason For Squash Matches On RAW

– On WWE Backstage, it was announced that Xavier Woods and Big E also signed new WWE contracts along with Kofi Kingston. New Day reportedly signed new deals at the same time for the same amount of money.

It was also announced that the Street Profits signed a contract extension with WWE.

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained why we’ve been seeing more squash matches on RAW as of late:

“One of the things that Paul Heyman is trying to do is get people wins. So, they are doing a lot of these one and two minute matches to get over finishing moves and get people wins.”