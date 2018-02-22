Latest WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds

Thanks to Bet Wrestling for sending us the following:

Sports Books are now offering betting odds on two additional matches on Sunday’s Elimination Chamber. Not much has changed as far as projected winners of the Men’s and Women’s chamber matches with Roman Reigns and Alexa Bliss still favored to win their respective matches.

Asuka is so heavily favored against Nia Jax, she has the most favorable odds of the entire event at. It would be grossly wasteful to sacrifice Asuka’s long undefeated streak that has been built for over two years. Especially considering Asuka has earned a championship opportunity at Wrestlemania less than two months away. A Nia Jax upset would be unfathomable, so expect these odds to widen leading into the event. The global market have now opened up to wagering so this could be happening right now.

In what are relatively close odds, “Woken” Matt Hardy is slightly favored to defeat Bray Wyatt. Both men are unpredictable, as is the outcome of this match. An insider leak from within the WWE could move these lines.

Men’s Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns -600

Braun Strowman +400

Seth Rollins +600

Finn Balor +1700

John Cena +2000

The Miz +3500

Elias +4300

Women’s Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss -280

Sasha Banks +190

Bayley +575

Sonya Deville +600

Mickie James +2500

Mandy Rose +4500

Singles Matches

Asuka -750 vs Nia Jax +450

Matt Hardy -215 vs Bray Wyatt +165