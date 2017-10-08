Latest WWE Hell in a Cell Betting Odds – Who Is Favored To Win Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens?

Shane McMahon will battle Kevin Owens inside Hell in a Cell. Plus, Jinder Mahal defends the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. It all takes place tonight when the SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view WWE Hell in a Cell takes over Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

According to BetWrestling.com, here are latest odds for WWE Hell in a Cell.

Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, New Day, AJ Styles, Charlotte, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and the team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are all favored to win their matches. Of these projections, the only title change expected would be the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) -280 vs. Shinsuke Nakamura +200

Hell in a Cell Falls Count Anywhere Match

Shane McMahon +300 vs. Kevin Owens -420

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match – Hell in a Cell Match

The New Day (c) -135 vs. The Usos -105

United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) -140 vs. Baron Corbin +100

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Natalya (c) + 300 vs. Charlotte -420

Randy Orton -600 vs. Rusev +400

Bobby Roode -900 vs. Dolph Ziggler +500

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin -2000 vs. The Hype Bros +1000