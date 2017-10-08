Latest WWE Hell in a Cell Betting Odds – Who Is Favored To Win Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens?

Shane McMahon will battle Kevin Owens inside Hell in a Cell. Plus, Jinder Mahal defends the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. It all takes place tonight when the SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view WWE Hell in a Cell takes over Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.
According to BetWrestling.com, here are latest odds for WWE Hell in a Cell.
Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, New Day, AJ Styles, Charlotte, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and the team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are all favored to win their matches. Of these projections, the only title change expected would be the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) -280 vs. Shinsuke Nakamura +200
Hell in a Cell Falls Count Anywhere Match
Shane McMahon +300 vs. Kevin Owens -420
Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match – Hell in a Cell Match
The New Day (c) -135 vs. The Usos -105
United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) -140 vs. Baron Corbin +100
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Natalya (c) + 300 vs. Charlotte -420
Randy Orton -600 vs. Rusev +400
Bobby Roode -900 vs. Dolph Ziggler +500
Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin -2000 vs. The Hype Bros +1000