Laurel Van Ness Talks Leaving Impact Wrestling, Comments On Possibly Signing With WWE

The Orlando Sentinel recently interviewed former Impact Wrestling star Laurel Van Ness (aka Chelsea Green). Here are the highlights:

Leaving Impact Wrestling:

“It’s stressful, it’s crazy, it’s exciting, all at once. … It was a difficult choice to make, and that’s why I’m so split — excited and scared. But it’s going to be a really, really good year for me on the indies, hopefully putting on solid matches and wrestling in more countries.”

Possibility of joining WWE:

“I’d be crazy to say no I haven’t [thought about WWE]. It’s always in the back of your mind for any wrestler. It was the only thing in my mind when I started with Tough Enough in 2014. But I’ve grown a little more open and found options I never knew I had before. Now, if WWE calls tomorrow, that would be amazing. If Ring of Honor calls tomorrow, amazing. But now I have options. … I never thought I’d say that. When I first started out wrestling in front of 100 people, I thought, ‘Chelsea, you’re better than this. You should be working in front of thousands!’ But I was crazy. The things I’ve been able to do – main events, cage matches, all kinds of stipulations – the opportunities, they are at an all-time high.”