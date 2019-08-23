LAX Discuss Their Future In Wrestling

In an interview with Shining Wizards Podcast, LAX commented on their future in wrestling now that they are done with Impact Wrestling.

Ortiz: “We’re at a weird time where our contracts came up, right at a crazy time in wrestling. Of course people are talking about Wednesday night now. We just happen to be, as far as name-value, one of the bigger ones for our contracts to come up. People won’t be disappointed with our decision.”

Santana: “Not only that, just know that, if you know anything about our careers and what we’ve done to this point and what we did to get to this point, we’re about making history.”