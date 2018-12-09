Legendary Japanese Star To Appear For Absolute Intense Wrestling Later This Month

It was recently announced by Absolute Intense Wrestling that legendary Japanese wrestler Masato Tanaka will be appearing at their “Welcome to the Party Pal” event on Friday, December 28th at the Ohio Nets Sports Complex in Parma, Ohio.



General admission tickets to the event are priced at $20 while Ringside Tickets priced at $30. More details on all things AIW can be found at AIWrestling.com.