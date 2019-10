AEW announced that legendary tag team The Rock and Roll Express will be presenting the AEW tag team titles to the winners of the Lucha Brothers vs. SCU on next week’s edition of Dynamite.

– Rock & Roll –

What an absolute honor to have these men present these beautiful championship belts to the very first AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Charleston, the Halloween edition of #AEWDyamite is gonna’ be off the charts! 🎃 https://t.co/G4RQ8fhEy4

— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 24, 2019