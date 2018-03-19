Legendary Tag Team To Induct The Dudley Boyz Into The WWE Hall Of Fame This Year

Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio posted the following audio of Bubba Ray Dudley asking Edge and Christian to induct The Dudley Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Edge accepted the invite for himself and Christian. Bubba also noted he would also like Matt and Jeff Hardy to be involved in the induction.

WWE holds their 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, April 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center. Bill Goldberg will headline the class.