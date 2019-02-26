Leukaemia Care Responds To Roman Reigns Skeptics

Twitter account Leukaemia Care (@LeukaemiaCareUK) sent out the following messages in regards to people that are skeptical about Roman Reigns’ illness:

Firstly, incredible news about Roman Reigns. Relapse is a scary reality for all leukaemia patients. Either fear of your cancer returning or having to face treatment for relapse. It's great to hear some positive news from a leukaemia patient. — Leukaemia Care (@LeukaemiaCareUK) February 26, 2019

We're going to weigh in here with some leukaemia information. We feel like we know a little bit and the Vince gif is appropriate pic.twitter.com/FzMgSswuIB — Leukaemia Care (@LeukaemiaCareUK) February 26, 2019

The different types are key. Acute leukaemias are aggressive and need aggressive treatment to save a patient. Chronic leukaemias are incurable but treatable. — Leukaemia Care (@LeukaemiaCareUK) February 26, 2019

The first question – How can he have hair? Treatment for leukaemia may cause hair loss. It may cause hair thinning. It may cause no hair loss at all. pic.twitter.com/KXGKFDpA0q — Leukaemia Care (@LeukaemiaCareUK) February 26, 2019

A key example of this is huge @WWE fan and patient advocate @KrisTheScript who has lived with a chronic leukaemia for the past decade. Does he look like a leukaemia patient to you? — Leukaemia Care (@LeukaemiaCareUK) February 26, 2019