Lex Luger On The Passing Of Miss Elizabeth, His Relationship With Randy Savage

Lex Luger was recently a guest on Prime Time with Sean Mooney. Here are the highlights (via Wrestling INC):

The passing of Miss Elizabeth:

“I was sitting out in my front yard and they told me that she didn’t make it. So I remember, when they went through my place, they found all the drugs and alcohol. That was part of my lifestyle back then. They arrested me on drug possession. I remember sitting in a jail cell that night realizing, wow…this is a really dark time. And I’ve shared this a couple of times, I thought about, the only time in my life I thought about that. People talk about what was the low point, because I remember thinking about they take your shoelaces, they take everything from me when you get checked in the jail. I was there on drug possession, on drugs they found. Because there was a lot of big quantities that was a big party house there and uh, they took me in and I was in the jail cell and put me by myself because they didn’t want to put me in general population, because people knew who I was, inmates get all stirred up. So I’m in the jail cell and I actually thought, wow, there’s no camera in here, maybe…I was trying to think of a way to end it. I thought about climbing up, there’s a dividing wall in this little cell I was in by myself that set the toilet off. I thought about maybe if I could climb up on top of that divider wall and put my hands behind my head and fall head first on the cement floor, I could end it all. I didn’t do that, but I sure thought about it.”



“I went into total self-medication mode and I got high every night – I would pop pills, drink. I mean, I wasn’t trying to kill myself, but I was on the path of destruction for sure. It’s a miracle I didn’t overdose so many of those nights over those next couple years. I ended up moving into a hotel and even isolating myself, I wasn’t going out anymore, I was in a total period of isolation at that point.”



His relationship with Randy Savage:



“They were divorced for what we’re talking about almost 10 years. She had remarried and they were long, no longer a part of each other’s lives at all. Randy and I had traveled together some in WWE, we always got along great, we trained together. From my end, and I never felt anything off Randy, I never felt any issue there whatsoever. Admired, respected him, never felt an issue with Randy.”