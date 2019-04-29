Lilian Garcia Makes A Big Announcement

Lilian Garcia is lending her voice to the world of mixed martial arts as she is the new in-cage announcer for the Professional Fighters League, which airs on ESPN.

The former WWE ring announcer appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday to announce that she has joined the PFL as the in-cage announcer.

“It’s so exciting to be back in the ring,” Garcia told Ariel Helwani. “I love combat sports and I’ve been a fan for many, many years.”

PFL is the first professional MMA organization to present MMA in a format where individual athletes compete in a regular season, “win-or-go-home” post-season, and championship.

The second season of PFL begins on Thursday, May 9 at NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York and airs live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Garcia will make her debut on the show.