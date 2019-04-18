Lilian Garcia Speaks Out About Having An Eating Disorder

Lilian Garcia posted the following on her Instagram page:

“For years I suffered with body image and body dismorphia. No matter how small I got, I would always perceive myself as having some kind of flaw where I would be ashamed of my body. (And for sure I would NEVER be able to post a photo like this.) That led me straight into an eating disorder that I suffered for years.

With the help of therapy, education and self love I was able to little by little cherish the body I was given and learn how to properly take care of it with the right eating habits and exercise.

I tell you this because if any of you out there are suffering from hating your body, you are not alone. But I will assure you that resorting to being anorexic or bulimic will NOT make your situation better. It will spin you into such a negative downward spiral where you will begin to lose your hair, your teeth will go gray, your heartburn will become out of control and you will ruin your metabolism which will make matters worse. And even beyond that, eating disorders can actually lead to DEATH!

The answer is getting educated on a proper eating plan, healthy workout routines and therapy for your mind. You CAN overcome this and start having a great relationship with your body! This is the reason I am a BIG advocate for health & wellness!

For help contact the National Eating Disorder Hotline cause you’re worth it and you have the control to get well!!

1-800-931-2237

I truly want to thank my guests this week @peytonroycewwe & @billiekaywwe for speaking about this matter on @chasingglorypodcast . Takes a lot to be vulnerable but helps so many!!”