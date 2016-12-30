Lilian Garcia To Honor Her Late Father, Mr. 450 Needs Help After WWE 205 Live Injury, Eva Marie

– Below is the 2017 Desert Look Book for Eva Marie’s NEM Fashion brand:

– WWE has announced that former ring announcer Lilian Garcia will be singing the National Anthem at the New Year’s Day NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. Lilian will be honoring her father, US Army Retired Lt. Colonel Eduardo Garcia, who passed away on Christmas Day after a battle with cancer.

Just Announced: @LilianGarcia will sing the anthem at the #LARams game #NewYearsDay in honor of her father, Eduardo Garcia, Lt Col. US Army. pic.twitter.com/8cgB8OVFjB — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2016

– As noted, “Mr. 450” John Yurnet made his WWE 205 Live debut this week but blew his knee out in a loss to Mustafa Ali. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help him with medical expenses at this link. As of this writing, 172 people have raised $3,920 of the $10,000 goal in just 1 day. Yurnet has been thanking friends and fans on Twitter all day for their support. He wrote the following:

Getting help for a legit problem is bad? But having an amazon wish list and lying to the world about a situation is cool? Oh you people. — Mr.450/John Yurnet (@Mr450_) December 30, 2016