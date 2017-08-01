lilian-garcia

Lilian Garcia Update, Another NXT Wrestler Gets A New Name, Nikki Bella Wrestling With The Flu

Published On 01/08/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– NXT wrestler Big Damo will be known as Killian Dain going forward.

This is according to his Twitter account, which has been changed to @KillianDain. He also acknowledged the name change in a tweet.

The 31-year-old wrestler from Belfast, Northern Ireland, has been wrestling at NXT house shows lately. He seemed to align himself with SAnitY during an episode of NXT last month by attacking No Way Jose and then stomping on Sawyer Fulton’s jacket on the entrance ramp.

– Nikki Bella revealed on Instagram that she’s currently battling the flu, but wrestling nonetheless. She will be on hand for tonight’s WWE live event in Lafayette, Louisiana.

– Lilian Garcia plans to resume her podcast, Making Their Way To The Ring, on Monday. The former WWE ring announcer says it will be an emotional show.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.