Linda McMahon Confirmed For SBA, John Cena Shows Off Range Rover, Owens/Goldberg

– John Cena shows off his rare 2012 Range Rover Autobiography Ultimate Edition in this new “Auto Geek” video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– The Senate confirmed Linda McMahon as the head of President Donald Trump’s Small Business Administration this morning. The AP reports that the vote for Linda was 81-19 earlier today. The two Democrats from Connecticut who defeated Linda in her previous Senate campaigns both voted for her – Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said McMahon will “prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy” and calls that a welcome change from Washington.

– WWE Fastlane opponents Bill Goldberg and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens continued their war of words on Twitter this morning, seen below:

.@FightOwensFight Take lots of pictures with it Kevin. Remember the moment. At Fastlane, it's GONE. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017