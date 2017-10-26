Linda McMahon On What People Would Be Surprised To Know About Her, Being SBA Administrator, More

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon, who now serves as the administrator of the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump, recently spoke with Tom Fox for The Washington Post. You can see the full interview at this link and below are highlights:

What lessons did you learn in business that prepared you to be the SBA administrator?

When WWE started, it was primarily the live event business and we expanded it to licensing, to music to publishing to pay-per view and to networks. I created and grew a business. I understand what businesses go through, the ups and downs, the good cycles and the bad cycles. I learned about strict cash management, the impact of regulations and the need for providing health-care insurance to employees. I have walked the walk and talked the talk of our small business communities, so I can really be a strong advocate on their behalf.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I am the most comfortable in my sweats hanging out with my family and I am a jock. I was a real tomboy growing up. I played baseball with boys. I was singled out as the best athlete in school for the 8th grade, so I thought that was pretty cool.

What is your favorite sport? Is it professional wrestling?

Well, professional wrestling is an entertainment product. For pure sport as a spectator, I like the pace of basketball.